Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD sent to judicial custody

A Morbi court on Wednesday sent Managing Director of Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) of Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, accused in the suspension bridge collapse case, to judicial custody.

Morbi chief judicial magistrate M J Khan sent Patel to judicial custody after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to conduct a probe into the case did not seek his further remand.

Patel is facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the tragedy in October 2022 that killed 135 persons. His company was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bridge.

The Oreva MD surrendered before the court on January 31 and was in police custody for seven days after a magistrate court ordered his remand on February 1.

Patel was named in the chargesheet submitted by the police on January 27, and his role has been attributed to directly supervising and issuing instructions pertaining to repair and renovation of the bridge.

Police have so far arrested 10 persons, including Patel, in connection with the incident. Other arrested are two managers of the Oreva Group, two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards and two sub-contractors who were given the bridge repair work by the Oreva Group.

While the Morbi sessions court had denied bail to seven persons, the two sub-contractors — Prakash Parmar and Devang Prakash Parmar, approached the court for relief on Monday. The court is likely to decide on their plea on Thursday.

All the 10 accused, including Patel, have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 336 (act which endangers human life), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing rash or negligent act).

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that collapsed.

The SIT found several lapses in repair, maintenance and operation of the bridge.