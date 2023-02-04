scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Morbi bridge collapse case: Court rejects bail pleas of seven accused

A total of 10 accused, including Jayasukh Patel, managing director of AMPL of the Oreva Group, are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The British-era bridge on Machchhu river collapsed on October 30, 2022, days after it was reopened following repairs.
Morbi bridge collapse case: Court rejects bail pleas of seven accused
The principal district and sessions court of Morbi on Saturday rejected the bail application of seven accused in the case related to the Morbi suspension bridge collapse that killed 135 persons in October 2022.

Two others — Prakash and Devang Parmar, proprietors of the Surendranagar-based sub-contracting firm that had undertaken repairs of the bridge — moved bail pleas before the sessions court on February 3. Their pleas are scheduled to be heard on February 6.

Parmar’s confessional statement recorded before a magistrate forms part of the chargesheet submitted by the Morbi police on January 27.

The seven whose bail pleas were rejected on Saturday by the court of principal session judge PC Joshi, include two managers of Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) — Deepak Parekh and Dineshbhai Davem, two ticket clerks Madevbhai Solanki and Mansukhbhai Topiya, and three security guards Alpeshbhai Gohil, Dilipbhai Gohil and Mukeshbhai Chauhan.

Patel surrendered before a court here on February 1 before his arrest.
This is the second attempt at bail by the seven accused persons, with the nine accused earlier filing for bail in November 2022, prior to filing of the chargesheet.

The British-era bridge on Machchhu river collapsed on October 30, 2022, days after it was reopened following repairs.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 23:16 IST
