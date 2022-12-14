Morbi bridge collapse: 8 accused move Gujarat HC seeking bail

Eight of the nine arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case have moved the Gujarat High Court seeking bail. The court of Justice Samir Dave admitted and issued notice on the bail pleas of the seven accused Tuesday and posted it for next hearing on January 2, 2023.

Two Oreva managers—Dinesh Dave and Deepak Parekh, ticket clerks Madevbhai Solanki and Mansukhbhai Topiya, and security guards Alpeshbhai Gohil, Dilipbhai Gohil and Mukeshbhai Chauhan were the seven accused who moved for the bail last week.

Prakash Parmar, one of the proprietors of the Surendranagar-based Dev Prakash Fabrication firm that was roped in by Oreva company for repair of the bridge, moved for bail on Wednesday. Prakash and his son Devang Parmar—another accused in the case—are proprietors of the firm that was roped in by Oreva company for repairing the bridge.

On November 23, a Morbi sessions court had rejected the bail pleas of all the nine.

While hearing suo motu public interest litigation on the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge on October 30 that killed 135 people, the Gujarat HC noted on December 12 that the SIT’s preliminary findings had revealed that 22 of the 49 suspension wires were corroded and that Oreva company, with which the Morbi nargarpalika/collector had entered into an MoU for the repair and maintenance of the bridge had outsourced the repair works to a “non-competent agency”.