Monsoon withdraws, Gujarat got 97 pc rainfall

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Gujarat Tuesday, with the state receiving 96.65 per cent average rainfall this season. Delayed by more than 10 days from normal withdrawal starting from September 15, the southwest monsoon that started withdrawing from the state on October 6 withdrew entirely on October 12.

India Meteorological Department officials, however, ruled out such delay as a rare phenomenon and stated that it was reported previously, too.

“Though the withdrawal has been delayed this time, it has happened earlier too. The withdrawal is considered due to lack of moisture and not lack of rainfall.

Normally it starts on September 15 and completes within two weeks — by September 30. But this year it started on October 6 from Bhuj and completely retreated on Tuesday,” said IMD Ahmedabad regional director Manorama Mohanty.

She added that with no system over the region there is no forecast of rain for this week.

This monsoon season, an average total of 811 mm (96.65 per cent) rainfall was reported in the state. However, when compared to the past three years, it is the lowest recorded during this time of the year.