Monsoon withdrawal from Gujarat not expected before Oct 12: IMD

The Southwest monsoon is not expected to withdraw from Gujarat at least till October 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal onset of withdrawal of monsoon in the state is September 15. It begins from Kutch and takes a few days for complete withdrawal.

The state has already recorded 141.44 per cent average rainfall this season. This is almost double the average recorded in 2018. A few districts, including Ahmedabad, received rainfall on Sunday, while the state is expected to receive rain on Monday and Tuesday as well, according to the IMD.

“The withdrawal from Gujarat is not decided yet. Certainly it is not expected this week. The state will continue to receive rainfall for a day or two,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) additional director Manorama Mohanty at Ahmedabad Regional Centre. The IMD has issued a rainfall forecast for Monday in Banaskantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad, Navsari and Kutch.

The rainfall recorded as on October 6, 2018, for the previous season was 76.71 per cent. This year, all 251 talukas have recorded above 500 mm rain while 118 of them have received more than 1,000 mm.

Of the 33 districts, 11 have recorded above 150 per cent average rainfall. These include Kutch 177.21 per cent, Chhota Udepur 172.48 per cent, Surendranagar 156.84 per cent, Rajkot 151.76 per cent, Morbi 178.84 per cent, Jamnagar 182.06 per cent, Devbhoomi Dwarka 165.93 per cent, Junagadh 151.47 per cent, Botad 167.25 per cent, Bharuch 176.16 per cent and Narmada 156.44 per cent.

On Sunday, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Narmada, Dang, Kutch, Bharuch, Ahmedabad and Surat received rainfall. In Ahmedabad, East and North zones received good rainfall Sunday evening after 4pm, a few even crossing an inch within an hour. Odhav, Viratnagar and Chakudiya received 1.65 inch, 1.18 inch and 1.08 inch respectively in one hour between 4 and 5 pm.

Other areas, including Hatkeshwar, Khokhra, Amraiwadi, Vastral, Bapunagar, Memco, Naroda, Kotarpur, Rakhial, Jashodanagar and Odhav, received rain accompanied with strong winds. The decorations at a few party plots for garba nights were also damaged.