Monsoon Session: Gujarat Assembly pass Bill to hike their salary

In a last-minute development, the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a Bill that increased the monthly salaries and allowances of MLAs and office bearers like Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers, Leader of Opposition, chief whip among others. With the passage of the Bill, the monthly salary of MLAs has increased from Rs 70,727 to Rs 1,16,316 — a jump of about 64 per cent — while that of various office bearers from Rs 86,804 to Rs 1,32,000 — a 54 per cent hike. The government has also increased the allowances given to the MLAs and the office bearers for stationery items, hiring a personal assistant, allowance for letters, telephone etc. The revised salaries/allowances will come into effect retrospectively from December 22, 2017 when the 14th Assembly was formed following the elections, with a disbursal of Rs 6 crore in arrears.

The new remuneration structure will put an extra burden of Rs 10.02 crore annually on the state treasury.

“The members (MLAs) work 24 hours for the people. And while doing people’s work, they do not care even for their children or their education…And as the members would spend money for people’s work, the ultimate beneficiaries of the salary hike will be the people of Gujarat,” said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Pradipsinh Jadeja while presenting the Bill in the House.

The Bill — Gujarat Salaries and Allowances of Members. Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Ministers and Leader of the Opposition Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 — was tabled at the last moment as it was not listed in the business of the House. Justifying the hike, Jadeja said that it had become necessary as the salaries of the legislators have not been revised for the last 13 years and MLAs’ salary has been put at par with the salary of a Class I officer of Deputy Secretary rank officers.

He also compared the salaries of MLAs of other states to drive the home the point that despite the latest hike, the Gujarat MLAs will be receiving much less as compared to the pay scale of the elected representatives of other states. In Uttarakhand, Jadeja said, the MLAs’ monthly salary is Rs 2.91 lakh, whereas, their counterparts in Telangana get Rs 2.50 lakh, in Jharkhand it is Rs 2.25 lakh, while in Maharashtra it is Rs 2.13 lakh, he added. Soon after the Bill was tabled, senior Congress MLA Niranjan Patel expressed the Opposition’s support to it.

