Monsoon approaches north: South Gujarat on alert after heavy rainfall

South Gujarat was put on alert after the region received heavy rainfall on Monday with 12 talukas in six districts — Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Dang and Bharuch — recording over 100 mm rainfall in mere four hours. Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Jhagadia taluka of Bharuch district.

Valsad taluka recorded the highest rainfall of 210 mm between 8 am and 12 noon on Monday, followed by Pardi (169 mm) and Vapi (153 mm) in the same district.

With the Met Department warning the state of heavy downpour in the next three days, till Thursday, the state government has put district administrations on alert for two days. One NDRF team has been already dispatched to Valsad. Other teams have been put on standby in Dang, Surat, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Bagodara, Banaskantha, Patan, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Surendranagar.

“Due to two systems of upper air circulation and off-shore trough developed over Gujarat, it has resulted in very heavy rainfall over south Gujarat,” the Met Department said.

Umergam taluka in Valsad district received around 550 mm of rainfall during the last 30 hours, District Collector C R Kharsan said, adding that the local administration was put on alert to deal with any eventuality. “Between 6 am and 2 pm on Monday, Umergam received 150 mm of rain… Some trains got delayed due to rains in Valsad, and at Dahanu and Palghar in Maharashtra. We have kept the administration on alert. Boats are also ready. Since the rains have stopped now, all the main roads are open to traffic,” PTI quoted Kharsan as saying.

As per the state emergency control room, heavy showers resulted in water-logging on several roads, housing societies and low-lying areas in Umergam as well as in Valsad town.

The collector said that class-I officers of the district have been asked to remain stationed at their respective talukas to guide the administration in case any relief and rescue work is undertaken.

A 35-year-old died after he was hit by lightning at Amod village of Jhagadia taluka in Bharuch district. In the second incident, a 38-year-old resident of Pipalpan village in Jhagadia taluka died after his tractor overturned in a creek overflowing with rainwater.

Police said that due to heavy rainfall in the area, a creek separating Pipalpan village and Padvana village was overflowing. Shanker Vasava drove the tractor into the creek, believing that he would cross safely but due to the high current of the water stream, the tractor overturned killing him.

Vadodara in central Gujarat also received heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Vadodara city received 115 mm of rainfall in eight hours — from 8 am and 4 pm — leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in areas like Alkapuri, Sayajigunj, Fatehgunj and Gotri.

The new district court premises got flooded, thereby disrupting the normal functioning of the court. “All the normal work was hampered as those seated on the floor couldn’t work anymore. The entire place was filled with water. As the rain subsided in the second half of the day, court staff started clearing the water that had also entered the court rooms,” said Hitesh Gupta, a lawyer at the district court.

The emergency and fire department received several calls of trees falling in Fatehgunj and Anandpura area throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon enveloped large parts of the state, with few places in north Gujarat and Saurashtra receiving showers.

While Ahmedabad did not receive rainfall till Monday evening, rain gauge stations were installed at 17 locations across six zones to measure rainfall, relative humidity, air temperature and wind direction and velocity along with global solar radiation.

“Slowly, this system is moving towards east-central and north Gujarat. In the coming 24 hours, good amount of rainfall is expected across Vadodara towards Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Ahmedabad and Patan, Banaskantha in north Gujarat. Also, Saurashtra’s Amreli, Botad, Bhavnagar and Rajkot will receive good rainfall,” said IMD Regional Director Jayanta Sarkar.

For Tuesday, the Met department has forecast “heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls over Gujarat region, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli. Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and in Diu.”

