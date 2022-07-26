Monkeypox: Eight-bed isolation ward for possible cases at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (ACH) in Asarwa has opened an eight-bed isolation ward for possible cases of monkeypox.

“The preparation for isolation is very similar to Covid-19 protocols. We have also acquired test kits to detect the virus,” said Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent, ACH.

“Till date no case has been detected. But we have kept a ward for isolation at the civil hospital. If a case comes, we will see the procedures to be followed,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, Health Medical Officer, AMC.

“The isolation ward is on the fourth floor where oxygen and ventilator facilities are also available… we are prepared with whatever knowledge we have of the virus,” added Joshi.