Monitoring panel to create fund for metro rail project

The empowered monitoring committee for the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project has decided to create a fund to finance and run the project. The committee plans to source funds from the state government through property tax,surcharge on fuel and sale of floor space index (FSI).

The chief secretary-headed panel took the decision at a meeting held early this week.

A senior official who attended the meeting said the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Fund will capture and direct the value addition (through real estate) to run the project.

The committee discussed the probable sources of income like 1% additional surcharge on fuel,allocation from taxes on vehicles (10% to be directed to the Metro fund),additional sale of FSI and surcharge on property tax (5%), said the official.

The committee also discussed the project financing pattern. In principle,it has been decided that the budgetary support from the state government (and possibly the Centre) will be 34%,contribution of profitable state PSUs will be 17%,debt from market (banking and other financial institutions) will be 46% and the remaining 3% is expected to be generated through property development on the Metro route.

Metrolink Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA),the nodal agency for the execution of the project,has meanwhile raised serious concerns over the dilly dallying attitude of various local authorities like the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC),district collectorate and some Central agencies in giving possession of land to start the project.

A source close to the development said,The issues of land possession was raised several times before high level authorities,including the chief minister,but nothing has happened. The committee has decided to expedite the process of land acquisition.

The committee,which has the chairman and managing director of MEGA as its member along with the principal secretaries of urban,revenue and other departments,expressed the need for a regulatory mechanism for design,safety and operation standards. It discussed the influence zone panning of other metro cities in order to make a strategy for urban development in Ahmedabad.

The panel also pressed for tax exemption and subsidised power tariffs for the project. A working group of Planning Commission on urban transportation has recommended that to Metro Rail projects must be considered as special case for granting exemptions from various applicable levies as it is commercially very tricky task to be run without the support of the state.

All the state governments have granted exemption from VAT for their respective projects and also got exemption in service tax,excise and custom duties.

MEGA has also request exemption from VAT and is trying for exemption from other taxes levied by the Centre.

The estimated cost of the project as per the governments budgetary statement is Rs 15,000 crore for the first phase. The government has allocated Rs 500 crore in the present budget.

