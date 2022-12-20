scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Mona Khandhar is principal secy economic affairs

Milind Torawane, the 2000 batch IAS officer who was holding the additional charge of chief commissioner of state tax, Ahmedabad, was appointed as chief commissioner of state tax, Ahmedabad.

Mona Khandhar, indian expressMona Khandhar. (Photo source: FB/ Mona Khandhar)
In the first IAS transfer order by the newly elected state government on Tuesday, 1996 batch IAS officer Mona Khandhar has been appointed as Principal Secretary Finance Department (Economic Affairs), relieving Milind Torawane Secretary Finance Department (Economic Affairs).

Khandhar was repatriated to the state cadre recently. She was appointed by the Government of India’s Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) as minister (economics and commerce) Embassy of India, Tokyo, in July 2019 and relieved the following month. She was Commissioner of rural development and secretary in the panchayats, rural housing and rural development department at that time.

Khandhar will also head committees created by industries and mines department for G20 Summit Meetings to be held in Gujarat next year.

She was promoted as principal secretary rank in January 2021 and has held the post of secretary (economic affairs) in the finance department in 2016.

More from Ahmedabad

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 09:26:43 pm
For bigger prize (PM post), Nitish has to relinquish smaller things (CM post): RJD Bihar chief

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Live Blog

