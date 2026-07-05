Former Gujarat minister Mohansinh Rathva dies; PM, CM hail his contributions to tribal community

A former Congress leader who joined the BJP in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections, Mohansinh Rathva is survived by three sons. (Facebook/ Mohansinh Rathva)

Mohansinh Rathva, a former minister who got elected to the Gujarat Assembly for a record 10 times, died in Chhota Udepur district on Sunday. He was 82.

A former Congress leader who joined the BJP in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections, Mohansinh Rathva is survived by three sons.

His son Rajendrasinh Rathva, the BJP MLA from Chhota Udepur constituency, confirmed the death of his father due to old age.

Considered among the senior most tribal leaders of Gujarat, Mohansinh was first elected to Gujarat Assembly in 1972. He went on to win every election after that until 2017. The Assembly elections of 2002 was the sole exception when Mohansinh lost to BJP’s Vechat Baria by a margin of nearly 15,500 votes.