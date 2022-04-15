Modi to visit education dept’s CCC on April 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a scheduled visit to the upgraded version of Gujarat Education Department’s Command and Control Centre (CCC 2.0) in Gandhinagar on April 18.

The visit comes amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the condition of schools in Gujarat.

During his three-day visit from April 18 evening – second visit to Gujarat this year – the Prime Minister will be taking a stock of condition of the school education, not infrastructural but qualitative, including learning outcomes, quality of education along with new initiatives taken in the state from the CCC. Also, there will be a virtual interaction session with teachers, students, School Management Committee (SMC) members, Block and Cluster Resource Centre co-ordinators.

Confirming the visit, secretary education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express, “There was a request to visit the CCC pending since 2021 from the state government through the Chief Minister which was confirmed late Wednesday. This time, his visit has been confirmed. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 6 pm at the CCC.”

According to the PM’s schedule, after he lights a lamp at the statue of Ved Vyasa at the entrance, he would be walked through the ground floor to the video wall room, being briefed on initiatives by education department in the last four years including Gunotsav 2.0, Praveshotsav 2.0, school accreditation, online attendance, school readiness, teachers’ readiness survey, unit and periodic tests, centralised data entry and ‘Schools of Excellence’ project.

Followed by an eight-minute video on CCC, Modi will hold a live interaction with students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya along SMC members, teachers BRC, CRC co-ordinators for 15-20 minutes.

“The focus of interaction will be the learning outcomes, quality education, child tracking system among others. To put it in other words-technology enabled transformation of schools at speed and skills”, added Rao.

On April 11, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited government schools in Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani’s constituency Bhavnagar, where he made observations on the dilapidated state of school buildings.

Soon after Sisodia’s visit, two BJP MPs from Delhi, paid similar visits to two government schools in Delhi, and shared the same on social media, claiming they are “exposing” the “world class” education system of the Kejriwal government.

BJP MP Parvesh Singh Sahib, who represents West Delhi, visited Delhi government’s school in Pandwala Khurd while BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri visited another government school in his constituency to highlight the

condition of schools.

Vaghani, during a recent public appearance on April 6, had said that parents who are unhappy with Gujarat’s education system should consider moving to another state or foreign country to avail quality education for their children.

Sisodia, who also serves as Delhi’s Education Minister, had criticised Vaghani’s statement, calling it an insult to the parents of Gujarat.

The CCC 2.0, first launched in 2019 aimed to monitor activities in 54,000 schools covering over 3 lakh teachers and 1 crore students across the state was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in June 2021.