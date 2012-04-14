Chief Minister Narendra Modi will hand over cheques of monetary awards to nearly 1,800 Muslim students on behalf of the Gujarat State Wakf Board.

The cheques would be given to the students who have passed the Std X and XII examinations with a minimum of 85 per cent marks in case of boys and 75 per cent in case of girls in 2010-11 academic year.

Board chairman A I Saiyed told The Indian Express the cheques would be given at functions to be organised in Ahmedabad and a few other places in the state. Though the dates have not been finalised yet,the events are likely to be held later this month.

While Std X students having passed with 85 per cent marks in case of boys and 80 per cent in case of girls would be given an award of Rs 3,000 each,those having passed Class XII with 85 per cent (boys) and 75 per cent(girls) would be given Rs 4,000 each.

Usually,students were given the financial assistance by the end of December every year so that they could buy their books and other educational materials.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App