scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

No bomb blasts in Modi’s New India: Javadekar

The minister also stated that Pakistan has got a lesson by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, and making Kashmir an undivided part of India and the development opportunities provided.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 31, 2022 11:01:19 pm
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, bomb blast in India, terrorism in India, Maoist, Naxals, Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi, Indian ExpressUnion Minister Prakash Javadekar (file)

While bomb blasts were widely reported between 2004 and 2014, there have been no such incidents in the past eight years, said former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Gandhinagar Sunday.

“Akshardham bomb blast, Punjab bomb last, Delhi blasts thrice, Mumbai twice, blasts in Pune and Varanasi… There would be bomb blasts at all places every day. Between 2004 and 2014, we would hear bomb blast news every day and people dying and injured. It was a naked dance of terrorism but in the past eight years, no bomb blasts were reported in these cities. This is security. It is not luck but determined efforts. Strengthening police strength at the same time to keep an eye on their supporters in order to break their support base,” said Javadekar delivering a commemorative lecture on the book ‘Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery’.

Talking about terrorism as well as Maoists and Naxals, he said, “Terrorism activities like Darbhanga, the tunnel module that is being hunted. These are the same terrorist organisations being formed with new names. Maoists and Naxal activities have been reduced by two-thirds. The area under their influence is only one-third which, too, will go and the incidents have reduced as well.”

The minister also stated that Pakistan has got a lesson by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, and making Kashmir an undivided part of India and the development opportunities provided. “They did Pathankot, Pulwama and Uri but the surgical strike killed the enemy by entering their house, the air strike that destroyed the college of terrorists. This is new India,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Giving examples of development witnessed under Modi’s rule, Javadekar stated that the Bus Rapid Transit System, which failed globally, has been successful only in Ahmedabad.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The former education minister also stated that the National Education Policy 2020 is the largest consultative process in a democratic country. “A democratic process has been gone through for NEP with the largest consultation being done from gram panchayats to school teachers to school students to parents, colleges, zila panchayat, regulators and managers of education. Everyone was consulted. Among the most important things that came out of NEP is early childhood education,” he said addressing the gathering of educationists, vice-chancellors, staff of Children’s University and Indian Institute of Teacher Education at the 13th foundation day of Children’s University.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said the institution, which was established 12 years ago by Modi, the then chief minister, is fulfilling its purpose today.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Kuber Dindor requested adding a new resolution to Children’s University to provide comprehensive education to expectant mothers about ‘Garbh Sanskar’–education to the child from the mother’s womb to adulthood.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

4

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk
Express Explained

As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement