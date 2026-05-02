‘Modi Tattva’, RSS, Hinduism & patriotism in Vadodara MSU’s new Sociology courses

A MODULE on ‘Modi Tattva’, lessons on RSS fieldwork and a return to Indian knowledge systems — Maharaja Sayajirao (MS) University of Baroda has introduced a new curriculum that is set to study Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as a concept, integrate indigenous knowledge systems, Hindu religion studies and nationalism in three major courses. These will now be part of the 10 papers of the fourth year of the BA Sociology course as well as the first year of the two-year Masters in Sociology programme.

The modules, ‘Sociology of Bharat’, ‘Hindu Sociology’ and ‘Sociology of Patriotism’, are courses of four credits each, which form part of the restructuring of sociology education at MSU from the forthcoming academic year starting in June, designed to “align academic framework with India’s civilisational knowledge, contemporary governance and lived social realities”.

Conceptualised by the university’s Sociology Department head Dr Virendra Singh, who is chairperson of the Board of Studies of MSU as well as a part of Niti Aayog Project for monitoring public policies and a member of the district administration’s ‘Vadodara 2047’ plan, the approach seeks to build what he called a “practice-oriented, inquiry-driven sociology, rooted in both historical depth and present-day relevance.”

Singh told The Indian Express on Friday that ‘Modi Tattva’ — a part of the Sociology of Patriotism course — is a study of the leadership of the Prime Minister, drawing from German sociologist Max Weber’s concept of “charismatic authority”.

“‘Modi Tattva’ treats a contemporary political figure — PM Narendra Modi — as a case study in charismatic leadership, policy perception and mass connect, within a sociological framework. PM Modi has become an unavoidable figure in national and global political discourse — like it or not, he is present in the conversation. Instead of discussing his leadership after 50 years, we are aiming to have the generation study it now,” he said.

Singh said the idea of looking into the RSS as part of the course came up on the basis of fieldwork in remote Gujarat villages, where students unexpectedly encountered grassroots activities linked to the organisation.

“It was observed that the RSS does not fit neatly into typical categories, such as a government body or NGO, yet its presence and influence were visible on the ground… These observations led to a sociological inquiry into how such an organisation operates, mobilises people and builds social networks. The course frames RSS not as an ideology alone, but as a case study in grassroots organisation, social outreach and models of inclusion and dialogue. The RSS runs on the principle that one can have matbhed (difference of opinion) but should not have manbhed (distance of the minds),” he said.

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Singh claimed that the RSS, “due to its values of inclusivity” has also “embraced Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as its own, making the stalwart Congress leader an influential name within the BJP today”.

The course will also include a major module on Sayajirao Gaekwad III (Maharaja of Baroda from 1875 to 1939) for his “progressive, welfare-oriented leadership”. Beyond the common perception that he only donated land for the university, Singh said Gaekwad had introduced compulsory education for girls and also cited the fine imposed on families that did not send girls to school.

“Maharaja Sayajirao III’s model of early social reform, inclusive policy-making and ethical leadership has left behind a legacy that continues to live today in MSU… I see the fine on families for not sending girls to school as ‘positive taxation’… The module will also study Sardar Patel and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as (Maratha warrior king) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his vision to reach out to the rulers of Mewar to unite to fight external forces. In the present day too, internal unity is a must in fighting off external pressures…” Singh said.

Part of the Bharatiya Knowledge System (BKS) framework, the course on Sociology of Bharat will examine India’s traditional knowledge in the areas of medicine, technology, and social systems.