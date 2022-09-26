scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Modi songs to reverberate at garba venues ahead of polls

Using the festive opportunity to promote the party and seek votes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the party has launched 10 garba songs on Modi that are themed on free vaccines for Covid-19, Ayodhya temple, abrogating Article 370 and spreading gyan (knowledge) about Gyanvapi (mosque).

The full dress rehearsal of a garba event at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo/File)

As garba venues come live this Navratri, songs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched by the cultural cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, might add to the list of songs that performers will dance to.

Launching the songs at BJP headquarter Kamalam in Gandhinagar, party’s state president CR Paatil said that the songs written and sung by Gujarati artistes speak about development.

One song targets the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while another one highlights Congress’s failure in its 60-year reign. One song goes “how Hiraba’s son has made a name in the entire world…”, while another says, “good work is being done for sanatan dharma, saffron is flying high in the whole of India… with Ram Temple in Ayodhya…a true victory of religion…”

One in the North Gujarati dialect goes, “his (Modi’s) fame speaks in countries of the world… Congress will be finished, neither AAP will come in Gujarat, for 60 years Congress ruled and devastated the country”.

Referring to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s comment, one songs says, “when the Centre would release one rupee, only 14 paise would come in our hand”, and then to say how “AAP has come only yesterday seeking votes, what have you (AAP) to do with the public…”

The song “Jai Shri Ram” talks about development in Gujarat and how the party does not disappoint anyone. “Be it big city or small village, BJP’s name echoes, BJP does everyone’s work, Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram… BJP’s saffron is in everyone’s heart, grand Ramandir being built on the Saryu banks, from farmers to labourer and traders… all benefitted by the BJP, made Narmada water reach till Kutch, built tallest statue of Sardar Patel, uninterrupted electricity, Gujarat at the forefront, continuous hardwork and no rest…”

BJP state media convener Yagnesh Dave told The Indian Express, “Those who want to play these garba songs can do at private events. BJP supporters can play at their garba events. Also, they can be played at the garba nights that the party organises at district and taluka level.”

He added that the artistes have not charged anything for the songs — writing, music or singing. The singers include Gita Chauhan, Parthiv Gohil, Maheshsinh Solanki, Divya Chuadhary, Amit Barot, Prahar Vora, Hemaliben Vyas, Rajbha Gadhavi and Urvashi Radadiya.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:20:21 pm
