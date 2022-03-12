Modi roadshow after election victory cheers Ahmedabad

A roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) recorded victory in four out of five state assembly elections attracted huge crowds in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state chief CR Paatil, the PM donned a saffron Gandhi cap and waved at the crowd that has been waiting on the roadside in blazing sun for hours.

The 10-kilometre stretch from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhibhai Patel International Airport till BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar was adorned with balloons, hoardings and posters carrying PM Modi’s pictures as chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberated in the air.

The two-hour roadshow was witnessed by people who reached from different parts of the state along with party workers. Several party workers who arrived from other districts were caught in traffic snarls on the Sardar Patel Ring Road due to various routes being blocked for the roadshow.

Cultural programmes were held on makeshift stages at different points where residents were also seen performing garba. At the Airport Circle, a group of students from Ukraine accompanied by their parents waited with placards thanking the PM for Operation Ganga that rescued them from the war-hit country.

“Our friends who were stranded in Ukraine faced lot of trouble and had to hide in bunkers with no food. I have seen videos of students melting snow for drinking water. PM Modi got them evacuated from such a situation. Students with Indian flags were allowed to cross the border,” said 21-year-old Kalgi Patel from Ahmedabad, a fourth year medical student in Kyiv.

Requesting the government to make efforts to reduce fees in private medical colleges and increase seats, she added, “I had good ranking in NEET but due to caste reservations, I could not get admission in a college here. We will return to India after studies so why not arrangements are made here to study.”

Another student Jhanvi Patel who came with her parents echoed similar views. “Like the successful Operation Ganga led by PM Modi, the government should step in to increase medical seats and lower fee charged by private institutions.”

However, Jhanvi and Kalgi had returned home a couple of days before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

Shree Kamalam that was a security fortress with no access for even media persons was all decked up in saffron. A huge rangoli of PM Modi taking a dip in the Ganga was made in the common area on the ground floor, while various installations and decorations on lotus theme adorned the premises.

Senior party leaders, including former CM Vijay Rupani and former deputy CM Nitin Patel, welcomed PM Modi at the headquarters.