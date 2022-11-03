Modi responsible for Morbi bridge collapse, should resign: Congress MLA

Congress MLA Virji Thummar on Wednesday sought the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy while also pointing out how the latter targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a flyover collapsed in Kolkata.

The Congress MLA was addressing a public meeting as part of “Parivartan Sankalp Yatra”, the party’s campaigning programme ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

“The fact that Prime Minister is camping in Gujarat every week, shows that BJP is losing (the polls). When a bridge collapsed in West Bengal, then “Didi-o- Didi” could be heard. Today when lives have been lost in Morbi, who is responsible for it? As per your own speeches, the Prime Minister is responsible and needs to resign and ask for forgiveness,” said Thummar while addressing the event at Savarkundla where other leaders from the party were also present.

The MLA was referring to a 2016 incident when a flyover in Kolkata collapsed killing 27 persons and Prime Minister Modi while campaigning for assembly elections in the state said that the accident was an “act of fraud” and was result of corruption within the state government.

“After the bridge in Morbi collapsed, the district collector says that he gave the contract (for renovating the bridge) after getting a phone call. As a collector and IAS officer you too should ask for forgiveness and resign,” he said asking the Morbi collector to go public with the name of the minister who called.

When some voices from the audience could be heard naming Union minister Parshottam Rupala, the Congress leader said, “Everyone knows.”

The MLA further questioned why Modi changed clothes thrice on Monday for his public events in Gujarat, when he was aware of the deaths in Morbi.

Advertisement

“Despite so many deaths, he changed clothes three times and shed crocodile tears. He has sold the country off and is solely responsible for the devaluation of the Rupee.”

Thummar alleged that the corruption within the BJP saw the replacement of the entire Rupani government. He also alleged that the BJP was involved in buying Congress MLAs during the last five years of its rule in the state .

“This is not just a Parivartan Yatra, but is also an attempt to save Gujarat,” he said adding that Congress will win 125 seats in upcoming assembly elections.

Advertisement

Former leader of opposition in Gujarat Assembly and MLA, Paresh Dhanani said, “Gujarat, which once belonged to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel— who rescued India from the British, has today been enslaved by the heirs of Nathuram Godse. A change is very much needed to free the state from this slavery.”

“The situation for the Congress is better in 2022 than it was in 2017,” he said adding that party had won 70 seats in 2017 had lost 19 in a margin of less than 5,000 votes.