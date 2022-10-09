scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village

Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village.

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Making Modhera the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 06:38:29 pm
