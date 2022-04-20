PM Modi interacts with women dairy farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a group of women dairy farmers during his visit to Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha, where he discussed various issues related to animal husbandry and suggested that they get their cattle vaccinated against foot and mouth disease.

The PM was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary. A video containing glimpses of the interaction was also posted on Modi’s social media account.

Women dairy farmers explained how they are getting benefited from various initiatives of Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM and now as Prime Minister, mentioning about 24X7 electricity under Jyotigram Yojana and supply of cooking gas.

Modi asked the women if all of them got vaccinated against Covid-19 free of cost through the government to which the women replied in the affirmative.

The PM told that the women that each village in the district should develop 75 ponds while also making provisions so that the rainwater of the area gets drained in those ponds. This will help improve ground water level in the water-starved district, he said.

Modi also asked the women how many of them had visited Nada Bet, the recently inaugurated border tourism project of Gujarat government in the district that shares its border with Pakistan.

When a woman said that she had visited Nada Bet, Modi asked, “Have you seen everything that the Border Security Force does there? Now, will you feel like sending your son in it (BSF)?” The woman replied in the affirmative. Another woman shared with the PM her experience in beekeeping.