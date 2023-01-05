scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Modi is Gujarat’s greatest gift to the country, says Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who brought glory and honour to India worldwide, is Gujarat's greatest gift to the country, the Governor said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was speaking at the 71st convocation of the Gujarat University, Ahmedabad. (File)
Modi is Gujarat's greatest gift to the country, says Governor
Governor Acharya Devvrat Thursday said Gujarat has always given right persons to the nation at the right time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who brought glory and honour to India worldwide, is Gujarat’s greatest gift to the country, the Governor said.

He was speaking at the 71st convocation of the Gujarat University, Ahmedabad.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is progressing as Sone ki chidiya (golden bird) in the economic field, torchbearer in the spiritual field and world guru in the field of education,” the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, maintained.

Also Read |Rally of vintage cars to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity flagged off

“It is the responsibility of the youth to uplift the country with their hard work,” Devvrat said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Higher and Technical and Medical Education Rushikesh Patel said an investment of Rs 1,60,000 crore is being made in the semiconductor making sector in Gujarat.

“In the next 100 days, another Rs one lakh crore new investment is coming to the state. India has overtaken China in digital payments, which shows that there are ample employment opportunities in the country. The youth of the country is progressing on a new path of development and Gujarat is playing a major role in the process,” the minister said.

Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Prof Himanshu Pandya said, “Two years ago, when the state government started implementing the National Education Policy, Gujarat University was the only university in the country which offered 14 courses as per the NEP. Now, the university is number one in many national rankings.”

A total of 51,279 students from various faculties of the university were awarded degrees on the occasion. Among them, 302 students were awarded medals while 67 students won scholarships.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 21:05 IST
