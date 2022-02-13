Modi govt helped set up 6,000 startups in 7 years: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Narendra Modi government has recognised the strength of research in the country and has helped set up 6,000 startups in the past seven years, said Union minister for health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday.

“There is no shortage of brainpower or manpower. If you go to any research institute in the world like NASA, three among 10 scientists are Indians. It is our brain. The question is of encouragement and providing support. This government has recognised this strength. There were only 400-500 startups in India. In the last seven years, 6,000 startups have happened. The youths behind these startups have formed companies that are worth crores. The aim of the budget was to recognise such strengths and highlight them,” said Mandaviya while speaking on the Union Budget 2022-23 at Dinesh Hall in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the businessmen and traders of Ahmedabad, the minister narrated the events of a meeting where he was present with PM Modi during the Covid lockdown where 25 different laws were changed within 24 hours to aid Covid vaccine research in India. “Modiji called a meeting during the lockdown in April 2020. In this meeting, there were scientists and owners of pharmaceutical companies. He asked them for a solution for Covid-19. Scientists told him that we should research on vaccines,” said the minister adding that local research was needed as bringing a vaccine from outside India would have taken a minimum of 10 years.

“Be it private or government, Rs 250 crore was given to the research institutes and scientists. We asked them what changes need to be made in the rules and regulations to reduce compliances and for faster government approvals. Industries citied 25 different laws that needed to be changed and in 24 hours, the changes were brought about and vaccine research happened in India,” Mandaviya said adding that while India manufactured vaccines costing USD 3.5-4, other countries were offering them at USD 20. He also attributed India’s success in tackling the third Covid wave to the widespread vaccine coverage in the country.

Mandaviya emphasised that it is only on the technical group’s advice and scientific findings and recommendations, the government would “consider vaccination of children below 15 years of age”. “There has been no recommendation so far for this age-group, if it comes, we will consider… Vaccination cannot be a political decision, wherein because schools are opening, we start vaccinating (in age group less than 15 years)… Serosurveys and seroprevalence reports showed 67 per cent children were asymptomatic. These things are biological. There was a time when we would follow the world, but today India’s scientists are capable enough to analyse themselves and take a decision accordingly,” Mandaviya said.

Talking about the development of green hydrogen in India, the minister said, “I am the minister for fertilisers at the Centre. In the manufacture of urea, 80 per cent of the cost is that of natural gas. In a short time, this gas will be replaced by green hydrogen. India will become the first country to use green hydrogen to run industrial operations.”

Earlier in the day, while visiting the BJP headquarters at Gandhinagar, Mandaviya hailed the budget terming it as one with a horizon of 25 years. “Usually governments issue budgets keeping a five-year horizon or next election as target, but this budget of Modiji is a roadmap for the future, for next 25 years or even the next 100 years. The budget also addresses and gives direction to several current day issues such as mental health, virtual currency,” said Mandaviya speaking at a ‘Prem Varta’session at the BJP state office in Gandhinagar.