PM Modi created international pressure to force Pak to release IAF officer: CM Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “created international pressure”, which forced Pakistan to announce the release of Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman within 48 hours of capturing him.

Rupani was at a fundraiser, featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, for the families of jawans killed on February 14 in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. The event, “Ek Shaam Bharat ke shahido ke naam – Bharat ke veer jawan”, was held at Vanita Vishram college ground.

“Na Mumkin ne Mumkin Karnar Modi (Modi does the impossible,” said Rupani. “After so many years, Bharat Mata in a real sense has become Durga Mata”

Stating that no terrorist would now dare to target India, Rupani claimed that Modi’s action had changed the world’s perspective towards the country.

Remembering freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and Shyamji Krishna Verma, Rupani said the nation should stand with the families of the CRPF jawans. “When Mother India takes these heroes in her lap for their last rites, it is then that the feeling of patriotism, nationalism for this country causes a rush of blood in our veins,” said Rupani. “We have to stand with the families of the jawans. It is our responsibility,” he said, adding that such fundraisers would boost the morale of forces fighting the enemy.

Funds were raised through cheques and digital payments. Actor Akshay Kumar said people were expressing their love of the country thus. “We were living normal lives because we knew that our soldiers were guarding the border…So it is our duty to take care of their families,” he said. “Suno Gaur se duniya walo, buri nazar na humpe dalo, sabse aagey honge Hindustani,” he concluded, reciting the lyrics of a Bollywood song.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister opened a swimming pool, athletic track, and football and hockey fields at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, following which he inaugurated the 40,000-square-foot Katargam police station building. He also laid the foundation stones for various development projects of the Surat Municipal Corporation, including a flyover, a garden, waste treatment plant, and a fire station with staff quarters, all worth Rs 317 crore.