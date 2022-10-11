Modi community never been an obstacle for anyone: PM

The Modi community has never been an obstacle to anyone, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday, adding that the community has proved that “organisation is the greatest power”.

The PM was addressing the community members during the inauguration of the Modi Shaishanik Sankul or Modi Educational Complex constructed by Shree Modh Vanik Modi Gnati Milkat Trust and Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj— headed by PM’s elder brother Somabhai Modi — on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

In reference to the discipline and gentleness of the Modi community, Modi said, “This is such a community that has never come in the way of anyone. The entire community has proved that organisation is the greatest power.”

Adding that no community member approached him with any work despite him being the chief minister of the state for a long time and Prime Minister twice, Modi said, “With that, society has given me great support and strength. At the same time, I am fortunate that my family, too, has stayed far from me. Today is an opportunity for me personally to accept the debt of the society and salute this community respectfully.”

The PM reminded that a society that gives priority to education will move forward and added, “The Modi community has prioritised this and constructed an educational complex with hostel facilities… directions of social welfare are to be opened in this way. This community is a small society living a normal life. However, it is commendable that the construction of the complex was completed with support from the community.”

The 12-storey complex with an area of 4,978 square metres was constructed on a 6,000-square metre plot that was allotted to the trust by Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister in 2007 at Rs 52 lakh, which was 50 per cent of the market price. Modi himself laid the foundation stone in 2013, as per details in the press release shared by the organisation.

The complex has a reception area, kitchen, dining hall and 116 rooms from the second to the twelfth floor that can accommodate more than 400 students. At an estimated Rs 20 crore, phase 1 of the hostel building has been completed. The second phase will see the building of a community hall with modern facilities.

Advertisement

For the community skill development of the youth, Modi said, “It is desirable that today’s youth become leaders in the field of education like doctors and engineers but we also have to focus on the skill development of the youth. With one-two years of a skill development course, if you have talent, you will never look back. It is also true that in the future, the strength of those with skills will increase more than those with degrees,” he added, stating that the next generation will be able to make more progress only on the basis of skills.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while mentioning features of the complex, said young men and women from the Modi community who come to Ahmedabad for higher education would get accommodation and food facilities in this complex.