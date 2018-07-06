PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Gujarat later this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President Amit Shah (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President Amit Shah (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on July 20 and 21, to take part in a series of functions in South Gujarat, Saurashtra and Gandhinagar. While there is no official confirmation on the final date of his visit or a precise itinerary, sources said that the tentative dates have been intimated to the state authorities while exact programme is being finalised.

According to officials, PM is likely to visit Kaprada in Valsad, Junagadh, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Ahmedabad for the Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held on July 14. Shah is expected to perform a “mangla aarti” of the deities at the Jagannath temple, a BJP leader said.

ENS & PTI

