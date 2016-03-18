Modi, 9 MPs still listed as MLAs in Assembly website; last update 2 years ago

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Almost two years have passed since Sureshbhai Patel was elected to Gujarat Assembly from Maninagar constituency after Narendra Modi resigned from the seat before taking oath as Prime Minister in 2014. Still, “Who’s Who” list in the Assembly’s official website — gujaratassembly.gov.in — shows Modi as the MLA from the constituency.

The page on the website, it appeared, has not been updated since the later half of 2014. This speaks volumes about the negligence regarding update of information on the Assembly website.

As many as 10 BJP MLAs resigned after they had been elected to Lok Sabha in May 2014. As per the website, however, they continue to represent their respective constituencies in the Assembly.

Other MPs who continue to be listed as MLAs are Liladhar Vaghela from Deesa, Mohanbhai Kundaria from Tankara, Poonamben Madam from Jamkhambhalia, Rajeshbhai Chudasma from Mangrol, Bharatiben Shiyal from Talaja, Dilpbhai Patel from Anand, Devusinh Chauhan from Matar, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor from Limkheda and Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava from Mandvi. All of them had resigned from the House on May 22, 2014.

Even Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, as per the website, is an MLA from Rajkot. Vala was made Karnataka Governor in September 2014 after the Modi-led government came to power at the Centre.

When brought to his notice, state government spokesperson and minister Nitin Patel said: “The Assembly falls under the jurisdiction of Speaker Ganpatbhai Vasava, and I will bring this to his notice tomorrow (Friday).”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App