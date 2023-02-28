scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Modhwadia alleges corruption of Rs 2000 cr in SAUNI Yojana

According to Modhwadia, the state government had issued tenders for the implementation of Saurashtra Narmada Avatran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana in 2013.

Modhwadia also alleged that the then finance secretary and finance minister had objected to the award of the tenders at much higher rates without reasons. (Representational/File)
Senior Congress legislator Arjun Modhwadia on Tuesday alleged corruption of over Rs 2,000 crore in the implementation of SAUNI Yojana in Saurashtra in 2013, while speaking on a motion to thank the Governor for his address to the House.

Later, Modhwadia told media persons that he has demanded a probe into the episode by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court.

According to Modhwadia, the state government had issued tenders for the implementation of Saurashtra Narmada Avatran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana in 2013.

However, those tenders were cancelled and were awarded to six firms from outside Gujarat at much higher rates. This, he alleged, resulted in a corruption of around Rs 2008 crore.

Modhwadia also alleged that the then finance secretary and finance minister had objected to the award of the tenders at much higher rates without reasons.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 23:47 IST
