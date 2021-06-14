Moderate rainfall in southern Gujarat till June 18: IMD

With no rainfall activity in other parts of the state, north Gujarat, Kutch and central areas are expected to remain dry next week. (Representational)

While Valsad and parts of South Gujarat received rainfall Sunday, there is forecast of moderate rainfall in the southern region till June 18. With no rainfall activity in other parts of the state, north Gujarat, Kutch and central areas are expected to remain dry next week.

Despite the Southwest Monsoon making an onset in Valsad on June 9, five days ahead of its normal date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said it normally takes around two weeks to cover the entire state. According to the forecast issued by the IMD, light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers is expected in the districts of south Gujarat, including Surat, Dangs, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari and districts of Saurashtra namely Amreli, Gir Somnath and Junagadh till June 18. However, north and central Gujarat will remain dry throughout the week.

On Sunday, all centres across the state recorded temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius. Kandla Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius followed by Surendranagar 39.3, Deesa 39.1 degree Celsius, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar both at 39 degrees Celsius.

Other centres such as Vallabh Vidyanagar recorded 38.9 degrees Celsius, Rajkot 38.3, Vadodara 38.2 degrees Celsius, Bhavnagar 37.6 degrees Celsius, Bhuj 37.4 degrees Celsius and Porbandar at 35.2 degrees Celsius.