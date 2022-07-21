scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

‘Model youth assembly’ memorable, say students

Acharya said the 'model assembly’ is a golden opportunity for the young students to get exposed to the parliamentary procedures and systems.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 21, 2022 11:05:05 pm
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs India marches to become the ‘Vishwaguru’, it is necessary to understand the parliamentary system to strengthen the democracy with the purpose to fulfill the expectations and aspirations of the people, and for the quick resolution of the problems of different communities of the society, said Gujarat Speaker Nima Acharya at the beginning of the ‘model youth assembly’.

For Rohan Rawal, a Class 12 student of Zydus School for Excellence in Ahmedabad, becoming Gujarat chief minister for a day was one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

“The experience of one-day sitting in the Assembly House and knowing and learning its functioning will prove to be a guide in the future for all of us. I realised how many responsibilities of the state rest on the representatives elected by the citizens in this Assembly house… the youth will do our best to contribute in the interest of the country,” stated an official release quoting Rawal, who became the CM for a day as part of the “model youth assembly” held Thursday. Other participants of the ‘model youth assembly’ held Thursday echoed similar views.

As India marches to become the ‘Vishwaguru’, it is necessary to understand the parliamentary system to strengthen the democracy with the purpose to fulfill the expectations and aspirations of the people, and for the quick resolution of the problems of different communities of the society, said Gujarat Speaker Nima Acharya at the beginning of the ‘model youth assembly’.

“In order to increase the participation of the youth in the development process of the country and provide good governance in the future, it is necessary to organise programmes like ‘model youth assembly’ and train them in the political field. This model youth assembly will prove to be a unique medium to inspire students to become good leaders of the future,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

Acharya said the ‘model assembly’ is a golden opportunity for the young students to get exposed to the parliamentary procedures and systems. Expressing confidence in the youth, the speaker said that through this model youth assembly, the youth of the state will become competent, experienced and patriotic, develop leadership among the youth, and provide direct training in democracy.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the youths selected from various districts are getting first-hand experience of performing a public representative’s duties through the mock assembly. “Political democracy cannot survive without a strong foundation of social democracy. Social democracy can be founded on the values of equality, liberty and fraternity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked the way to achieve social democracy along with political democracy. The ‘model youth assembly’ will convey the message of political democracy to social democracy,” he added.

The ‘mock assembly’ proceedings included a question hour, budget discussions on health and agriculture, along with other discussions that concluded with distribution of participation certificates.

More from Ahmedabad

 Demand for live proceedings

Meanwhile, lashing out at the state government, Dasada Congress MLA Naushad Solanki demanded live telecast of the assembly proceedings on the lines of the youth model assembly. “Fearing to get exposed, the BJP government does not (do) live telecast of the assembly proceedings. The over 6.5 crore population of Gujarat has the right to watch their 182 elected representatives. The BJP government is depriving them of this,” Solanki alleged in a statement. He also alleged that the BJP government used the ‘youth model assembly’ for its publicity. “Students were reading out a well-prepared script of questions promoting government schemes only. Also, questioning the selection of students, he stated that it was not justified as one student from each constituency should have been selected which was not the case. While on one hand the government misses no chance to laud its government schools and the government education system, all students were selected from private schools,” he alleged.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement