‘Model youth assembly’ memorable, say students

For Rohan Rawal, a Class 12 student of Zydus School for Excellence in Ahmedabad, becoming Gujarat chief minister for a day was one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

“The experience of one-day sitting in the Assembly House and knowing and learning its functioning will prove to be a guide in the future for all of us. I realised how many responsibilities of the state rest on the representatives elected by the citizens in this Assembly house… the youth will do our best to contribute in the interest of the country,” stated an official release quoting Rawal, who became the CM for a day as part of the “model youth assembly” held Thursday. Other participants of the ‘model youth assembly’ held Thursday echoed similar views.

As India marches to become the ‘Vishwaguru’, it is necessary to understand the parliamentary system to strengthen the democracy with the purpose to fulfill the expectations and aspirations of the people, and for the quick resolution of the problems of different communities of the society, said Gujarat Speaker Nima Acharya at the beginning of the ‘model youth assembly’.

“In order to increase the participation of the youth in the development process of the country and provide good governance in the future, it is necessary to organise programmes like ‘model youth assembly’ and train them in the political field. This model youth assembly will prove to be a unique medium to inspire students to become good leaders of the future,” she added.

Acharya said the ‘model assembly’ is a golden opportunity for the young students to get exposed to the parliamentary procedures and systems. Expressing confidence in the youth, the speaker said that through this model youth assembly, the youth of the state will become competent, experienced and patriotic, develop leadership among the youth, and provide direct training in democracy.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the youths selected from various districts are getting first-hand experience of performing a public representative’s duties through the mock assembly. “Political democracy cannot survive without a strong foundation of social democracy. Social democracy can be founded on the values of equality, liberty and fraternity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked the way to achieve social democracy along with political democracy. The ‘model youth assembly’ will convey the message of political democracy to social democracy,” he added.

The ‘mock assembly’ proceedings included a question hour, budget discussions on health and agriculture, along with other discussions that concluded with distribution of participation certificates.

Demand for live proceedings

Meanwhile, lashing out at the state government, Dasada Congress MLA Naushad Solanki demanded live telecast of the assembly proceedings on the lines of the youth model assembly. “Fearing to get exposed, the BJP government does not (do) live telecast of the assembly proceedings. The over 6.5 crore population of Gujarat has the right to watch their 182 elected representatives. The BJP government is depriving them of this,” Solanki alleged in a statement. He also alleged that the BJP government used the ‘youth model assembly’ for its publicity. “Students were reading out a well-prepared script of questions promoting government schemes only. Also, questioning the selection of students, he stated that it was not justified as one student from each constituency should have been selected which was not the case. While on one hand the government misses no chance to laud its government schools and the government education system, all students were selected from private schools,” he alleged.