Model schools: Manish Sisodia challenges Vaghani to debate

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government in Gujarat, challenging State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani to a television debate on model schools of Delhi versus Gujarat.

In a video statement Thursday, Sisodia, also Delhi Education Minister, welcomed Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Vaghani to Delhi “to inspect Kejriwal government’s schools”, adding that he would do the same by coming to Gujarat.

Retorting to the challenge, Vaghani issued a statement accusing the AAP of trying to run a “media trial” and challenegd them to govern a state for over 27 years like the BJP has done in Gujarat.

The war of words between Sisodia and Vaghani erupted after the official BJP Gujarat Twitter handle posted a morphed (caricature) photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and criticised his government over ongoing dharna protest by government school teachers in New Delhi.

“For the past two days, the BJP Gujarat team has been tweeting a lot about the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and their schools. I have told the Gujarat CM and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani that debate is healthy for a democracy so there should be a comparison between model schools of Delhi developed in the past seven years of Kejriwal government and model schools of Gujarat developed by the BJP in 27 years,” said Sisodia.

He also added that the “education models” will be a plank for the upcoming Vidhansabha elections of Gujarat.

“This time in Gujarat, elections will be fought on education model. People have to think that what kind of education they wish to give to their children. I think a comparison of work done by different political parties in the sector is a very beautiful concept in democracy and is also essential for the children of Gujarat and India,” added Sisodia.

Vaghani, in his statement, said, “Gujarat is not a battlefield where anyone can flaunt their ‘herogiri’… People are the biggest power in a democracy and they have taught deserving lessons to the deserving people in the past. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi as PM, BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019. What was the result of AAP in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi? A total of 40,000 schools are being run in Gujarat among which 10,000 are smart schools.”