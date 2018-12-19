Model Code violation: Election Commission notice to government as BJP talks of Rajkot AIIMS

hours before Jasdan votes for the Assembly bypoll, senior BJP ministers and leaders on Tuesday claimed that the Centre has cleared a proposal to set up All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot city, earning the Election Commission’s ire which send the second notice to the government in a day over possible violation of the model code of conduct. Jasdan falls in Rajkot district.

It began with state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani who was campaigning for the party in Jasdan telling mediapersons that the Centre has decided to set up AIIMS, a multi-speciality hospital, in Rajkot city. “Gujarat has got AIIMS…Due to some administrative reasons the announcement in that regard will be made after some days…but as per my information, Saurashtra has got AIIMS…,” he told mediapersons.

Later in Gandhinagar, when asked by mediapersons to comment on Saurashtra getting AIIMS, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said, “It is a very good thing. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Rajkot has been given AIIMS. People of Rajkot and other parts of Saurashtra like Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar will get benefit from it.”

However, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on Monday talked of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving its nod to establishment of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. There was no mention of setting up of AIIMS in Gujarat.

Taking cognizance of media reports, the Election Commission on Tuesday sought a report from the state Health Department, seeking clarification on the announcement made by the minister and the senior BJP leader.

Later, Patel said that his statement was in response to a comment put to him by mediapersons and that there was no official decision on establishing AIIMS in Rajkot. “I had (only) replied to a query (put before him by mediapersons) to react on Rajkot getting AIIMS,” he said.

Indicating that at the time of making the comment, he did not have factual information, Patel added, “As per factual position, no decision has been taken about establishment of AIIMS in Rajkot.”Vaghani, on his part, said that his comments were based on media reports.

The Union government, in its budget 2017-18 Budget, had declared to establish an AIIMS in Gujarat. The Gujarat government has shortlisted two cities — Rajkot and Vadodara — as possible places to set up the AIIMS. Since then, there has been fierce lobbying among the BJP leaders of the two regions to have the AIIMS in their area.

On Tuesday, after Vaghani and Patel claimed that AIIMS has been allotted, BJP MLA from Vadodara Yogesh Patel expressed grief while adding that he would still try to have AIIMS in Vadodara. “The Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) is from Saurashtra and the party president (Jitu Vaghani) is also from that region. Therefore, they are flexing their political muscles and trying to bring AIIMS in their area. Actually Vadodara is the right place for this facility,” Yogesh Patel, who represents Manjalpur constituency in Vadodara, said.

Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “The BJP government in Delhi could not do it in the last four and a half years and the sudden announcement on the eve of the bypoll appears to be like BJP’s election ‘jumla’ as in the past. The BJP government can’t even run primary health centres and community health centres properly. Let them first run PHCs and CHCs properly and then talk about AIIMS.’’