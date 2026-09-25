‘Mockery of democracy’: Congress leader after IE’s EC investigation

The Gujarat Congress has demanded an “explanation” regarding the “irregularities” in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as exposed in an investigation by The Indian Express on September 23.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former Union minister Tushar Chaudhary said, “According to The Indian Express report, the two commissioners (Sukhbir Singh) Sandhu and (Vivek) Joshi, who work with Chief Election Commissioner Gynanesh Kumar have complained 14 times in the last 10 months that there are serious irregularities in the SIR process: Voters are being denied their right to vote and dropped from the electoral rolls. When their own team members make such serious allegations, the Election Commission (EC) needs to give an explanation as this amounts to a mockery of democracy which is a serious matter.”