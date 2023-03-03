Mobile parcel booking in Ahmedabad : India Post launches same day parcel delivery in 5 Gujarat cities

The Gujarat Circle of India Post Friday launched ‘same day delivery’ of parcels in select areas of five cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, and mobile parcel booking service for Ahmedabad city.

“Some of the post offices that have been equipped with the facility in the city like Ellisbridge post office, Ahmedabad general post office and Gandhinagar head office to deliver the same day service in the selected areas of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Similarly, Rajkot head office, Fatehganj head office (Vadodara), and Surat head office are also made available with the same facility,” said Neeraj Kumar, Chief Post Master General of Gujarat, at the launch of the initiatives. The department also plans to expand the service in other parts of the state as well.

Such parcels are required to be given before 2 pm in select post offices on any given day, and the maximum capacity is 35 kg, with the usual charges fixed for any normal parcel of the India Post.

Kumar also formally flagged off two mobile parcel vehicles, which has been running on a pilot basis in Ahmedabad for the past two months. To avail the service, Kumar said, one needs to book via a call on a given number in the area and the parcel will be picked up at the doorstep.

Kumar also released a special cover with the image of ‘lion family’ and a brass plate on Great Indian Bustard on the occasion of World Wildlife Day Friday.