MLA denies ‘masterminding’ protest against Swan Energy, demands probe

Congress MLA from Rajula Amrish Der on Tuesday asked the government to probe into the allegations that he has been provoking people of Jafrabad in Amreli district to confront with the officials of Swan Energy in Jafrabad in Amreli district.

Swan Energy is constructing a LNG Special Terminal at Jafrabad.

Addressing mediapersons in presence of Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Der said, “Allegations are being levelled that the locals confronted with the officials on my provocation. I deny these allegation. The officials of SWAN Energy are defaming me’’.

“Through media, I request the state Home Department, Inspector General of Police of Bhavnagar Range, and District Superintendent of Police of Amreli to probe the matter impartially and find out my involvement in the clash. Appropriate action be taken against me if I am found involved in the clash. And if I am found innocent, Swan energy officials be asked to stop defaming me among the people and appropriate legal action be taken against those officials indulging in tarnishing my image in public,” Der said.

He alleged that officials of Swan Energy and other corporates that have projects in the area often misbehaved with locals, and many times, physically attack them with the support of local authorities.

“I being the local MLA, people come to me and tell me about the high-handedness of the company officials as also the local government officials. Under these circumstances, I have to intervene to protect the interest of the local population. But this does not mean that I am responsible if any clash takes place between company people and the local population,” he said.