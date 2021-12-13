Gujarat: Missionaries of Charity booked for ‘forceful conversion’ of girls in shelter home

The Makarpura police in Gujarat’s Vadodara has booked the Missionaries of Charity, an organisation founded by Mother Teresa, for allegedly “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” and “luring towards Christianity young girls” at a shelter home run by the organisation.

An FIR was lodged in this regard under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003 at Makarpura police station Sunday based on a complaint by District Social Defence Officer Mayank Trivedi. He had visited the Home for Girls in Makarpura along with the Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the district on December 9.

According to the FIR, during his visit Trivedi allegedly found that the girls were being ‘forced’ to read Christian religious texts and participate in Christian prayers with the intention of “steering them into Christianity”. “Between February 10, 2021 and December 9, 2021, the institution has been involved in activities to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus intentionally and with bitterness (towards Hindu religion). The girls inside the Home are being lured to adopt Christianity by making them wear the cross around their neck and also placing the Bible on the table of the storeroom used by the girls, in order to compel them to read the bible… It is an attempted crime to force religious conversion upon the girls,” the FIR states.

While the organisation’s management denied any forceful conversion, the police have initiated a probe. A spokesperson for the Missionaries of Charity said, “We are not involved in any religious conversion activity… We have 24 girls at the home. These girls live with us and they follow our practice as they see us doing the same when we pray and live. We have not converted anyone or forced anyone to marry into Christian faith.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police S B Kumavat said the district collector had issued instructions to book a case against the organisation after a committee probed into the allegations. “The district collector had formed a committee after the complaint from the Child Welfare Committee. A team including members of several departments probed into the allegations, following which, a complaint has been filed. The police will probe into it,” the ACP said.

Officials said that according to the CWC’s complaint, the organisation had allegedly forced a girl of Hindu origin to marry into a Christian family as per Christian traditions. The complaint also alleged that the girls are served non-vegetarian food, despite being Hindus and that they are made to wear a cross and read the bible in order to “steer them and encourage them” to embrace Christianity against their will.



The institution has been booked under IPC sections 295(A) (deliberate, malicious acts to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs),298 (deliberately uttering words to wound the religious feelings of a person) as well as section 3 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, which bans forcible conversions and entails a punishment three years in jail and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the same. If a minor is forcefully converted (section 4), the accused can be imprisoned for up to four years and levied a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.