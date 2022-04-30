Mission tribal votes: Kejriwal’s Bharuch rally tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Surat Saturday evening to participate in a rally with Chhotu Vasava’s Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), its alliance partner in the state, in Bharuch on May 1.

According to AAP leaders, Kejriwal will spend Sunday with the Vasavas and meet several tribal leaders in Bharuch, in an attempt to make the party’s prospects brighter for the upcoming assembly polls later this year.

Kejriwal will arrive at the Surat airport Saturday evening and stay at the Surat circuit house after meeting local AAP leaders. On Sunday, Kejriwal will begin his Bharuch rally with a visit to the Jhagadia residence of BTP MLA Chhotu Vasava and his son and MLA Mahesh Vasava, also the president of BTP. The two leaders are expected to have a closed-doors meeting ahead of the public address scheduled for noon.

From Vasavas’ residence, Kejriwal will head to Chanderia village in Valia taluka of the district to address a large tribal gathering called Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan, where local tribals from Bharuch, Surat, Narmada and Vadodara districts will be in attendance. After the public gathering, Kejriwal will return with the Vasavas to their residence for lunch and thereafter, meet local tribal leaders.

Kejriwal is scheduled to depart for New Delhi from Vadodara airport later Sunday evening after meeting the party unit in Vadodara. This is Kejriwal’s second visit to Gujarat in less than a month and his first visit to South Gujarat and Vadodara, so far. Leaders of AAP said the party is looking at a “bigger horizon” for the Gujarat assembly polls where the tribal seats can play a key role in the equations.

The Vasavas had met Kejriwal in New Delhi on April 9 to finalise the alliance. BTP, which was a Congress ally for several years, had also joined hands with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM for the 2021 local body polls but could barely retain their hold in some of their strongest bastions in the tribal belt of Narmada and Bharuch.