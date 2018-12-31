Missing since Friday, Rajkot boy found dead off Diu coast, another untraceable

The body of one of the two boys, who went missing while bathing at the Nagoa beach in Diu on Friday, was found floating off the Diu coast on Sunday. The second boy is still untraceable.

Ajay Koradiya (15) and Preet Rathod (16), a part of a group of 107 students from the Jawahar Shishuvihar Madhyamik School of Rajkot city had gone missing while they were swimming at Nagoa beach on Friday.

A fishing trawler, which was part of a rescue team of the Diu district administration, spotted Ajay’s body floating off Diu coast at around 3 pm on Sunday. After being brought to the shore, Ajay’s father Nathu identified the body. The body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem at a local hospital in Diu.

Preet is still reported to be missing. A search and rescue mission is on to locate him, police said.