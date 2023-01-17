scorecardresearch
Missing nurse found hanging in hospital: police

Jimi Arvindbhai Parmar (24), a resident of Naroda working as a nurse at Smt SMS Multispecialty Hospital was reported as missing by her parents on January 12 at the Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad.

According to police, they have seized a purported suicide note.

A 24-year-old nurse at a private hospital, reported to be missing since January 12, was found hanging at the hospital on January 15, police said.

According to police, they have seized a purported suicide.



According to Chandkheda police officials, a case of accidental death was registered on January 15 following the discovery of the body from the seventh floor of the hospital.

Chandkheda police station Inspector VS Vanzara said, “Following the missing report filed by her parents, we had enquired with the hospital and had checked their registers and found that she had last reported for duty on January 11. We had also tried to check her call records to trace her.

“The hospital staff on January 15 discovered her hanging on the seventh floor of the hospital. She had also left a suicide note indicating at relationship problems while clarifying that she is taking this step of her own accord. The post-mortem report is awaited but prima facie death has been ascertained to have been due to hanging,” Vanzara added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 00:13 IST
