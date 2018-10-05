Missing IB cop surfaces, tells police of ‘Delhi tour’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Sub-Inspector Anil Parmar of the state Intelligence Bureau, who had gone missing a week ago, appeared before Gandhinagar police on Wednesday.

Parmar, a Dalit, had reportedly left a note before leaving his house on September 25, saying that he would not return as he was allegedly being harassed by his seniors, including two IPS officers. In the letter, Parmar has alleged that he was being “tortured”.

On Wednesday, Parmar told Gandhinagar police that he had gone to Delhi, Haridwar among other places, and returned only after he spoke to his daughter. Police said that though Parmar claimed to have flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad, he couldn’t give details of the flight. Police said that he allegedly made up the stories.

After he had gone missing, Additional DGP (IB) R B Brahmbhatt had said that the Sub-Inspector was facing several departmental inquiries pertaining to alleged misuse of official position. Sources said that Parmar, who was recruited directly in the state IB in 2010-2011, got his fist posting in Jamnagar where he allegedly got involved in a corruption case.

Brahmatt on Thursday said that Parmar will have to present his defence on the charges of corruption levelled against him.

