‘Missing fumigant tablets, mother’s yearning for son’: Ahmedabad police question parents of daughters who died mysteriously

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In yet another twist in the deaths of two girl children under mysterious circumstances, the Ahmedabad City Police has found a diary note by the mother in which she allegedly referred to her yearning for a son. Meanwhile, blood tests of their parents have confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals aluminium phosphide and zinc.
Two-and-a-half-month-old Raha died on April 4 and her elder sibling 3-year-old Mishri died the next day. Their parents, Vimal and Bhavna Prajapati, had been admitted to KD Hospital ever since the death of their children.
Discharged from hospital on Friday evening, Vimal and Bhavna were taken for questioning by the police for the first time since the incident came to light.
Inspector J K Makwana of the Chandkheda police station told reporters on Friday, “We found a diary wherein it is written that Bhavna would go to a particular temple with an offering if a son is born to her.”
The police also said that Vimal had purchased Celphos, a fumigant and rodenticide used in grain storage, just days before his two daughters died. The postmortem reports of the two children are awaited.
Typically, Celphos tablets contain more than 50% Aluminium Phosphide, a highly toxic substance.
Inspector Makwana said, “Vimal Prajapati, in his statement to the police, said that on March 27, he purchased 10 packets of Celphos. Vimal said he had used eight packets of Celphos near the wheat stored in the house, and we are trying to find the other two packets.”
Blood samples of Vimal and Bhavna Prajapati were sent to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the results showed the presence of Aluminium Phosphide and Zinc in their blood.
The police are yet to file an FIR in the case, and the investigation is based on an Accidental Death (AD) report filed at Chandkheda police station.
Dosa batter story of parents
The parents had told the police they suspected that their children died “by food poisoning” after consuming dosas made from readymade batter purchased from a dairy on IOCL road in Chandkheda, less than 500 metres from their home.
However, the police have since dismissed that possibility, due to the improbability of a two-and-a-half-month old breastfeeding child being given solid food. And more: the dairy in question hasn’t received any other complaints from the batch of 90 kg dosa batter it sold on April 1.
On April 7, Chandkheda police exhumed Raha’s body and sent it for a panel post mortem as the family had buried her on April 4 without informing the police. The family approached the authorities only after their second child, Mishri, died on April 5.
On Friday night, the police continued to question not only Vimal and Bhavna Prajapati, but also Vimal’s parents, Gaurishankar and Kusum Prajapati, as well as Bhavna’s father.
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