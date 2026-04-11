‘Missing fumigant tablets, mother’s yearning for son’: Ahmedabad police question parents of daughters who died mysteriously

The police also said that Vimal had purchased Celphos, a fumigant and rodenticide used in grain storage, just days before his two daughters died. (File photo)

In yet another twist in the deaths of two girl children under mysterious circumstances, the Ahmedabad City Police has found a diary note by the mother in which she allegedly referred to her yearning for a son. Meanwhile, blood tests of their parents have confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals aluminium phosphide and zinc.

Two-and-a-half-month-old Raha died on April 4 and her elder sibling 3-year-old Mishri died the next day. Their parents, Vimal and Bhavna Prajapati, had been admitted to KD Hospital ever since the death of their children.

Discharged from hospital on Friday evening, Vimal and Bhavna were taken for questioning by the police for the first time since the incident came to light.