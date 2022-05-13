Missing 20-year-old PDEU student’s body found in Narmada canal

The body of a 20-year-old student of Gandhinagar-based Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) was recovered from Narmada canal in Sughad area on Thursday, a day after he went missing.

According to police, the victim Aman Das, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, who was in his sixth semester of a BTech course at PDEU, had gone missing from his university campus on Wednesday evening.

“The victim had not returned home on Wednesday after which his parents had submitted a missing persons report at Infocity police station. On Thursday, his scooty was found parked near Narmada canal bridge in Sughad. Later, his body was recovered and sent for post mortem. As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on. We are also questioning the university management,” said a police official at Adalaj Police Station.

In another incident, a 25-year-old medical student was found dead in his hostel room in Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad’s Shahibag on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Sachin Chaudhary, a native of Kheralu in Mehsana who was a first-year student of MD (Doctor in Medicine) of Ophthalmology at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Police said his body was found hanging from room A-209 in Phase 2 building by his roommate.

“When the victim’s roommate arrived at the room, he found it locked from inside. Later, his body was found hanging. We have not found any suicide note and a case of accidental death has been registered,” said a police official at Shahibag Police Station.