Minority panel seeks FIR against BJP MP for seeking law to curb ‘love jihad’

Days after BJP’s Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asking him to usher in a strict law to curtail cases of “love jihad” in the state, Gujarat Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) on Saturday demanded an FIR be filed against the parliamentarian.

“We have written to the DGP of Gujarat Police seeking an FIR to be filed against Mansukh Vasava for attempting to create communal discord and trying to vitiate the atmosphere against the Muslim community in the state,” Mujahid Nafees, the convenor of MCC, said.

The organisation also attached a copy of the letter that the MP had tweeted from his official account on December 15.

“Being a parliamentarian, the BJP leader should be looking at uniting communities. But here he is trying to create a rift. It looks like a preparation for the upcoming local polls in the state,” Nafees added. In his letter, dated December 3, Vasava not only urged the CM to bring in a law to check alleged cases of “love jihad”, but also asked him to look into the issue of “sale and purchase” of tribal girls in Gujarat.

