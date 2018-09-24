Minority outfit to ‘gherao’ Gujarat State Assembly in December

MCC is planning to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on International Minority Rights Day. (Express archive photo) MCC is planning to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on International Minority Rights Day. (Express archive photo)

The Minority Coordination Committee (MCC), a Muslim outfit, on Sunday said that they would gherao the State Assembly on December 18 on the occasion of International Minority Rights Day, citing the state BJP government’s “indifference” to its “long-pending demands for granting legal rights to the minority community”.

After holding the outfit’s core committee meeting here, MCC convener Mujahid Nafees said that they had launched a campaign on April 15, 2017, to push for its eight major demands through several means, including a signature campaign and sending a memorandum of demands to the Chief Minister’s office. “But despite all this, we have found that the state government is not serious about our demands… So from now on, the MCC will run intensive campaigns in districts to raise these demands. We will start a “Gandhinagar Chalo” campaign to press for our demands on December 18,” Nafees added.

Among the demands raised by the outfit, include setting up of a Department for Minorities in the state government.

