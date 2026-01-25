‘Minor rape victim’s testimony credible’: Gujarat HC dismisses plea against conviction
The appellant accused was convicted under the Indian Penal Code Sections for kidnapping and rape as the crime happened before the enforcement of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Written by Aditi Raja
Vadodara | January 25, 2026 04:46 AM IST
The HC noted the submissions of the advocate appearing for the appellant accused, which contended that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt as it “rested its case mainly upon the evidence of the victim...”.
HOLDING THAT the testimony of a minor victim of rape and sexual assault in 2012 – mainly relied upon by a trial court in convicting the accused in 2017 – was “credible and trustworthy”, the Gujarat High Court (HC) dismissed a man’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing to life imprisonment in the case.
A Division Bench of Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani of the Gujarat HC was hearing an appeal against conviction filed by the sole accused in a 2012 rape case in Surat district, challenging the judgment of conviction and sentence passed by the Additional Sessions Judge in May 2017. The appellant accused was convicted under the Indian Penal Code Sections for kidnapping and rape as the crime happened before the enforcement of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
The case of the prosecution was that the accused kidnapped the child on the pretext of feeding her wafers and took her away into sugarcane fields, where he confined and raped her. The prosecution case was that the accused raped the victim and “abandoned” her at a “secluded place on the roadside of the village”. As per the testimonies of witnesses in the case, the girl was found by a farmer who was returning from the field and she was “bleeding from the private parts”.
A total of 14 prosecution witnesses were examined in the case, including the minor girl. The 29-page oral judgment of the Gujarat High Court noted that “while recording the conviction passing of the order of sentence, the trial court mainly relied on the testimony of the victim, supported by other evidence like medical etc… the trial court found the version of the victim credible, truthful, reliable and natural, which does not require further corroboration on the aspect of alleged rape and complicity of the accused in the crime.”
The HC noted the submissions of the advocate appearing for the appellant accused, which contended that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt as it “rested its case mainly upon the evidence of the victim…”. The appellant accused submitted that the evidence put forth by the victim “is full of contradiction and improvement and she cannot be accepted as wholly reliable witness and considering her age, her evidence has to be subjected to close scrutiny and can be accepted if the Court comes to the conclusion that child understands the question put to her and she is capable of giving rational answers.”
