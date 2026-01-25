‘Minor rape victim’s testimony credible’: Gujarat HC dismisses plea against conviction

The HC noted the submissions of the advocate appearing for the appellant accused, which contended that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt as it “rested its case mainly upon the evidence of the victim...”.

HOLDING THAT the testimony of a minor victim of rape and sexual assault in 2012 – mainly relied upon by a trial court in convicting the accused in 2017 – was “credible and trustworthy”, the Gujarat High Court (HC) dismissed a man’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing to life imprisonment in the case.

A Division Bench of Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani of the Gujarat HC was hearing an appeal against conviction filed by the sole accused in a 2012 rape case in Surat district, challenging the judgment of conviction and sentence passed by the Additional Sessions Judge in May 2017. The appellant accused was convicted under the Indian Penal Code Sections for kidnapping and rape as the crime happened before the enforcement of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.