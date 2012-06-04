Follow Us:
Minor mother-of-two commits suicide

Written by Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: June 4, 2012 2:38:38 am
A 17-year-old girl,who was married and a mother of two,reportedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence here in the early hours of Sunday. Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl’s three-year-old marriage with one Pravin Sodha had turned sour and she was reportedly a victim of domestic violence. Police suspect this might have forced her to take the extreme step. According to the police,the girl had reportedly eloped with a man from Jamnagar in 2009. Subsequently,her parents had lodged a complaint of abduction against Sodha. Later,they reportedly got married and returned to Ahmedabad. The couple has a three-year-old daughter and a four-month-old son,police said. Police found ‘Raju’ tattooed on the girl’s hand. He parents suspect that the girl was tortured to commit suicide. Her husband is on the run, said ACP P C Joshi.

