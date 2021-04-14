‘Minor morphed circular on Gujarat Board exams as April Fool prank’

THE GANDHINAGAR police has traced a morphed, fake press statement issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to a 14-year-old boy Monday. The minor, police said, had allegedly changed the dates for the board exams of class 10 and 12 and uploaded it on the social media which had later gone viral.

According to the police, the GSHSEB had issued a press statement on February 3 stating that the examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 10 to 25. The minor, a student of a private school in Gujarat Board Gandhinagar, had allegedly edited the dates for the examination to June 15 to 30 and put it on his WhatsApp status, police said.

After the fake press statement went viral, the board had to issue a clarification to deem the image as morphed and, subsequently, a complaint was also submitted with the Gandhinagar police. An FIR in the matter was lodged at Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar on April 11 against unknown person(s) under Indian Penal Code sections 465 for forgery, 466 for forgery of record and 471 for fraudulently using any forged document as genuine and sections of the Information Technology Act.

During investigation, the Gandhinagar police Local Crime Branch traced the fake circular to the minor. “The accused had edited the circular as an April Fool’s Day prank. However, the morphed picture on his WhatsApp status was picked up by his friends and shared on social media,” an LCB officer said.

Harpalsinh Zala, police inspector, LCB, Gandhinagar, told The Indian Express, “The minor boy had uploaded the morphed press statement of GSHSEB on his WhatsApp status as a part of a prank. The image from his WhatsApp status was then picked up by his classmates and it went viral. We have only sent a notice to the boy’s father and not detained him.”