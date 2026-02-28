Minor detained for hurling stones at Vande Bharat train, breaking window pane: Surat RPF

Some of the passengers complained to the railway authorities about the incident. (File photo)

The Surat Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday detained a minor boy who was allegedly involved in a stone-pelting incident on the high-speed Vande Bharat Express train after which a window pane was broken.

According to the RPF, the stone pelting incident took place on 26th February 2026 around 8:30 am when the Vande Bharat Express train was passing through Bhestan railway station, neighbouring Surat Railway station. A stone broke a window pane of C-16 coach while the passengers were safe, officers said.

Some of the passengers complained to the railway authorities about the incident. The RPF then registered an offence under the Railway Act 153 (Endangering the safety of passengers travelling by Railway by willful act or omission) and launched an investigation. The RPF officials checked the CCTV footage of Bhetan Railway station and its nearby area and found that a youth was purportedly seen throwing stones at the train.