Minor among 2 held for stealing 26 vehicles in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday held two, including a juvenile, for allegedly stealing as many as 26 autorickshaws and two wheelers in the city.

According to police, the accused Yasin Shaikh (22) and a minor boy were held by a DCB team near Naroda Patiya with a stolen autorickshaw.

“The accused were detained and then questioned in which they confessed to stealing over 25 autorickshaws in Ahmedabad in the past 3-4 months. Based on their information, we recovered 21 autorickshaws and five motorcycles which were stolen from different areas of Ahmedabad such as Krishnanagar, Ramol, Naroda, Ellis

Bridge, Sarkhej and Sardarnagar,” said DP Chudasma, assistant commissioner of police, DCB Ahmedabad.

Police revealed that the modus operandi of the two accused involved doing a recee of autorickshaws and then use duplicate keys to steal them and later sell them at cheaper rates in the outskirts of Ahmedabad.