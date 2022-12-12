Ministers take blessings from 170 seers who were on special stage

The swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as chief minister along with 16 ministers was held in the presence of over 170 seers who are heads of various religious organisations across the state and were seated on a special stage.

After taking oath and before officially assuming charge for the second time in a row, the chief minister visited the Adalaj Trimandir in Adalaj.

Following the swearing-in, all the ministers, led by the CM, as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sought blessings from the seers on the stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought their blessings from the main stage.

Patel is a devout follower of Dada Bhagwan due to which his colleagues fondly address him as “Dada”. In September last year also, he visited Dada Bhagwan’s Trimandir in Adalaj after he emerged the party’s surprise pick from near anonymity.

Patel said he prayed to Dada Bhagwan, Seemandhar Swami and other gods for the welfare of the smallest human being, the common people, and for the development of Gujarat, stated an official release issued by the state government.

Dada Bhagwan Foundation was set up by Ambalal Patel, a Vaishnava Patidar from Vadodara who attained self-realisation at the age of 50, in 1958. The Foundation and its associated trusts run a school and a gurukul, and has a residential township — Trimandir-Simandhar City complex — spread over 35 acres housing 500 families on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

The tradition of having seers at the swearing-in ceremony started when Narendra Modi took oath as chief minister for the first time in 2001.

Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj, member of state BJP, who co-ordinated invitation to over 170 seers, told The Indian Express, “A total of 176 sant and mahatma from across Gujarat were present during the swearing-in ceremony for their blessings.”

The special invitees also included prominent leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Vaishnav Akhada, religious heads of Swaminarayan sects, Christian, Sikh and Muslim spiritual leaders, spiritual movement Brahma Kumaris and Gayatri Pariwar.

One of the prominent seers who attended the event was Muktanandji Bapu from Chaparda village of Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district who is also working president of All India Sadhu Samaj-Bharat Sadhu Samaj since 2019. He was appointed to Sangathan Matri-Akhada Parishad to manage the organisation of Kumbh Mela 2021. He is also a trustee of Sanatan Seva Mandal, Dwarka. Another prominent religious leader was Shernath Bapu, head of Junagadh Nath sect, who is also said to be the guru of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

BJP member Ashokbhai Pandya who co-ordinated the arrival of saints told this paper, “All were first received at the Swaminarayan Temple in Sector 2 (Gandhinagar) where they were issued passes. From there, after refreshments, they were taken to the venue in two buses.”