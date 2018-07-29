Minister’s convoy shown black flags

Suresh Upadhyay, a Badlapur resident, who had four cases registered against him, including two of murder, had been on the run ever since he was released on bail in 1995. (Representational) Suresh Upadhyay, a Badlapur resident, who had four cases registered against him, including two of murder, had been on the run ever since he was released on bail in 1995. (Representational)

Some youths waved black flags at Odisha finance minister Shashi Bhusen Behera’s car during his visit at the powerloom industry here . Five youths were detained in this regard. Athwalines police inspector S B Bharwad said, “We have detained five youths and the suspects are natives of Odisha.”

The youths were identified as Bhagirath Behra, Shrikant Raut, Krishna Raodora, Duryodhan Sahoo and Ramchandra Jena.

Behra said, “The reason for our protest was a chit fund scam by few Odia people living in Surat who fled after the scam. The Odisha government has not taken any action against them even after complaints.”

